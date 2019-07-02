Ruto and Raila in bitter exchange, ODM calls DP a joke

A fresh political war has erupted between Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition chief Raila Odinga with both sides delivering blistering punches.

Soon after Ruto referred to Raila as the “lord of poverty” on Monday, ODM went on the offensive, saying the DP “has become a joke in the eyes of right thinking Kenyans.”

Party secretary general Edwin Sifuna said Ruto was struggling to bury the news of his fake assassination and its failure to generate the sympathy he intended to attract.

Sifuna claimed there is hardly any corruption scandal in the country in which the name of the DP doesn't get mentioned and challenged him to stop what he termed as “preaching Raila Odinga” and work for Kenyans.

“We are not surprised that Ruto has gone on a tangent again, ranting and cursing with the characteristic anger and bitterness at Raila Odinga, the man he believes owes him the presidency,” Sifuna said.

He went on, “Delivery of fake fertiliser that ruined millions of livelihoods can be traced to his allies and himself. Destroying agriculture is the highest bid a rotten wheeler-dealer, that he is, can make in a permanent move to leave many not only poor and desperate but hopeless."

Ruto, while speaking in Nyamira, said Raila wants Kenyans to remain poor so they can depend on him.

He named the Eurobond, the Northern Collector Tunnel, the SGR, fundraising in churches and for women groups as some of the things Raila is opposed to because he is against empowerment.

He termed Raila as the lord of poverty since he is opposed to any development projects.

Raila had on Sunday criticised Ruto saying politicians who give donations to churches every Sunday should come clean on the source of their money.

Yesterday, ODM said Ruto cannot make harambees the basis for development.

“His role is to help the President create an enabling environment for businesses and job creation so that he doesn't have to carry money in sacks to go and buy loyalty in the villages in the name of harambees,” Sifuna said.