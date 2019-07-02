Rotary International gets new district governor

Integrated communications and digital marketing expert, Joe Otin has taken over as the District Governor for Rotary International, the oldest and largest service organization in the world, with 1.2 million members in more than 35,000 clubs worldwide.

Otin will oversee the activities provide leadership over the next year in District 9212,which covers more than 100 clubs in Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan.

He takes over from Jeffery Bamford, a financial services expert, who served as the District Governor for the year 2018-19.

Bamford is credited with leading the growth of Rotary and Rotaract Clubs in the region, in line with the Rotary International’s aspiration to bring together as many business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace around the world.

“As we look forward at the task ahead of us, we are all required to provide inspired leadership; leadership in our lives, our careers and in Rotary. This is not just about being the best that we can be but it about inspiring others to be the best that they can be, and that is why I’m asking you to elevate your game,” said Otin, as he announced his vision to members of Rotary and Rotaract.

During his term which runs until the end of June 2020, Otin’s vision sets out an ambition to grow the number of Rotarians in the four countries by 50 per cent, boost family participation in Rotary, and find ways to attract more active professionals to Rotary’s leadership.Working with a team of district officials, Mr. Otin has identified the need to establish and deepen relationships between Rotary in the region and like-minded organisations such as the United Nations.

“With all our initiatives we intend to live out Rotary’s vision that, ‘together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves,” he said.

Otinis also the Chief Executive Officer of The Collective, an interactive advertising agency; Chairman of the Advertising Standards of Kenya;past President of the Pan-Africa Media Research Organisation, and a columnist and commentator for Business Daily on digital media issues. At the end of his term, he will be succeeded by Patrick Obath, the chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank and former chairman of the Kenya Private Sector Association (KEPSA).