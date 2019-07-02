Police arrest three, recover stolen pistol

Police in Kayole estate in Naivasha on Sunday arrested three suspects said to be behind a spate of robberies in the area.

During the night operation carried out by DCI officers, a pistol and five rounds of ammunition were recovered from one of the suspects.

Police believe that the suspects stole the gun from a businessman in Solai Nakuru a month ago and had been hiding before they were cornered.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident adding that the three were arrested in three different estates before the gun was finally recovered in Kayole.

He said that the first suspect was arrested in Kihoto estate before leading the officers to Karagita where the second suspect was apprehended.

“The two had sold the gun to another suspect in Kayole estate where the gun was recovered and the buyer also arrested,” he said.

Waweru added that the three had been transferred to Solai police station where the case was first reported before they were charged.

“We suspect that this is the gun that has been used to terrorise residents of Kayole and we thank members of the public for the tip-off,” he said.

Hit and run

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old motorcycle operator was hit and killed by an unknown motorist along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Monday morning.

The boda boda rider was on his way to Gilgil from Naivasha town when the accident occurred near Marula farm 10 kilometres from Naivasha town.

The incident came barely a month after two motorcycle operators were crushed to death on the same spot by a truck.

In the latest incident, the operator who also works in one of the flower farms was on his way to his home in Gilgil when the accident occurred.

A witness, Geoffrey Wambugu, said that the body was found lying on the side of the road and his damaged motorcycle a few metres away.

“The driver of the car that hit him did not stop leaving the man to bleed to his death before police arrived later and collected the body,” he said.

The OCPD confirmed the incident adding that an inquest file had been opened and the body preserved at the area mortuary.

