Kisumu deputy governor, speaker differ over county’s Sh10 billion budget estimates

Owili accused Oloo of misleading the county residents over the budget. Oloo said he will stand firm to ensure prudent use of public money in the county
Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and speaker Onyango Oloo have differed over the county’s Sh10 billion budget estimates amid corruption allegations.
"I'm not happy with his statement because he is misleading the people. The executive presented the budget to the assembly,” he said.
Owili said Oloo wants the county to allocate Sh600 million for building a new assembly, but only Sh500 million is available as per guidelines by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
Owili said the county cannot use public money to solve the needs of individuals. “We are aware that we should construct the assembly but we can only use Sh500 million,” Owili said.
He said Oloo has no moral authority to talk about corruption or lecture the executive on how to spend county funds.
Owili told Kenyans to stop electing leaders with questionable characters.
“The speaker is aware of who he is. In the past, the county got qualified opinion from the Auditor General. We got qualified opinion because of the accounts books he [Oloo] is in charge of. In fact, the assembly had an adverse opinion,” he said.
He told the speaker to ensure funds allocated to the assembly are used prudently.
But Oloo said he will stand firm to ensure proper use of public money. “We will do everything possible within our powers to stop stealing of public cash,” he said
The speaker said he will personally fight corruption to ensure money is used for the intended projects.
“This disease [stealing] of money must be fought once and for all even if it means the county will be without funds for two or three months,” Oloo said.
“It is a major concern that the assembly will not pass the budget within the stipulated time. This is likely to plunge the county into financial crisis,” he said.
Owili also dismissed reports that the county assembly rejected the budget, noting that the MCAs only deferred the debate to July 10.
“The assembly deferred discussion of the budget committee report in order to receive clarifications on certain aspects of the budget,” he said.
Owili said the executive is yet to receive a letter with queries from the assembly.
He pledged expeditious response on matters to be raised for a speedy conclusion of the budget process.
Owili told residents the executive is committed to clarity on the budget-making processes.
On Saturday, MCAs convened a special sitting to approve the budget but ended up postponing the process.
Through the budget committee, the MCAs claimed that the executive failed to provide them with crucial information and docket to fast-track the process.
The Budget and Appropriation Committee chair Judith Ogaga read the panel's progress report and requested the house for more time to table a comprehensive report for approval.
She said the executive failed to provide the total conditional grants, opening balance and list of pending bills in the budget estimates provided.
Oloo asked Finance executive Nerry Achar to give the budget committee the list of pending bills as at June 30, 2019.
The speaker said this should comprise a detailed list of contractors, the projects have undertaken, the year of award and the cash to be paid. He also asked for opening balances from the executive.
DCI detectives are investigating the alleged loss of millions of shillings during the construction of Lake Basin Development Authority Mall in Kisumu. Oloo was the LBDA chairman between 2014 and 2015.
The initial tender for the LBDA project was Sh2.5 billion, but by the time Oloo left the office, the authority had committed Sh3.8 billion, a variation of more than the 25 percent permitted by the law.
The EACC is probing the cost variation in the project and the decision by the authority to use a government agency to secure a loan from the Cooperative Bank without the Attorney General's authorisation.
