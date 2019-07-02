Kisumu deputy governor, speaker differ over county’s Sh10 billion budget estimates

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and speaker Onyango Oloo have differed over the county’s Sh10 billion budget estimates amid corruption allegations.

"I'm not happy with his statement because he is misleading the people. The executive presented the budget to the assembly,” he said.

Owili said Oloo wants the county to allocate Sh600 million for building a new assembly, but only Sh500 million is available as per guidelines by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Owili said the county cannot use public money to solve the needs of individuals. “We are aware that we should construct the assembly but we can only use Sh500 million,” Owili said.

He said Oloo has no moral authority to talk about corruption or lecture the executive on how to spend county funds.

Owili told Kenyans to stop electing leaders with questionable characters.

“The speaker is aware of who he is. In the past, the county got qualified opinion from the Auditor General. We got qualified opinion because of the accounts books he [Oloo] is in charge of. In fact, the assembly had an adverse opinion,” he said.

He told the speaker to ensure funds allocated to the assembly are used prudently.

But Oloo said he will stand firm to ensure proper use of public money. “We will do everything possible within our powers to stop stealing of public cash,” he said

The speaker said he will personally fight corruption to ensure money is used for the intended projects.

“This disease [stealing] of money must be fought once and for all even if it means the county will be without funds for two or three months,” Oloo said.

“It is a major concern that the assembly will not pass the budget within the stipulated time. This is likely to plunge the county into financial crisis,” he said.

Owili also dismissed reports that the county assembly rejected the budget, noting that the MCAs only deferred the debate to July 10.

“The assembly deferred discussion of the budget committee report in order to receive clarifications on certain aspects of the budget,” he said.

Owili said the executive is yet to receive a letter with queries from the assembly.

He pledged expeditious response on matters to be raised for a speedy conclusion of the budget process.