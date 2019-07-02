Give Nyong’o time to deliver - MP Olago

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch has told elected leaders to give Governor Anyang Nyong’o enough time and support to deliver on his development agenda.

Olago said time for politics was over and urged leaders to focus on development projects that would better the living standards of residents.

“The governor was the one elected. Give him room and ample time to perform, and let him be judged at the end of his five years in office,” Olago said.

Plans to unseat Nyong’o in the 2022 election are gaining momentum.

Some politicians have begun early campaigns. The contest is getting crowded barely two years after the last polls.

Former Governor Jack Ranguma, former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura and Senator Fred Outa are some of those eyeing the seat. Another aspirant is former chief finance officer Cephas Kasera.

Obura is the most favourite among a section of Kisumu residents. They say he has the capacity to fund and mount a high-end campaign.

But Olago said the electorate will make the decision in 2022 based on evaluation of every leader. “For now let us work. Let the electorate judge us when the right time comes,” he said.

Olago, who is said to be eyeing the governor's seat, said his agenda was to make Kisumu West a model constituency.

Market Milimani ward MCA Seth Ochieng also called for support for Nyong’o. He asked elected leaders to stop constant politicking and focus on their roles.

“As elected leaders, we have the mandate to deliver on our development agendas. We can only achieve this when we are united and committed,” Ochieng said.

In a past meeting, he said, ODM leader Raila Odinga directed leaders in Kisumu to support Nyong’o.

The MCA told Senator Fred Outa to focus on his oversight role in the Senate. Outa, he said, has been criticising Nyong’o over his overseas trips.

“We gave him the power to undertake oversight in the Senate. If he has any issue then he should give such to the Public Accounts Committee to summon Nyong’o for a response,” Ochieng said.

Ochieng said ODM supports the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila, which he said has seen the implementation of state-funded projects in Kisumu and other counties.

Outa has, however, dismissed as "hot air, baseless and unfounded" an MP's assertion that he is undermining Nyong’o.

He said he is simply performing his oversight role by pointing out that some parts of Kisumu have been left out in development.

He has also accused the county government of failure to involve residents when it initiates projects.

Nyando MP Jared Okelo warned Outa to stop attacking Nyong'o. Okello said the senator should take his complaints against the governor to the Senate.

"The senator should stop attacking the governor in public gatherings and through the media," he said.

Last month, Outa raised the issue of the Sh4.5 billion Kisumu Urban Project (KUP) before the Senate.

"The Hansard shows that I sought a statement from the chairperson of the Senate Public Accounts Committee regarding the closure of KUP bank accounts," he said.

He sought to know the reason for the closure of the accounts and asked the committee to summon the concerned officers at the Treasury and the DCI to shed more light.

The DCI froze the accounts after funds were wired to a wrong KUP account, paralysing work under the French-funded projects.

Outa said he will not be intimidated by a few leaders who have abdicated their roles as MPs to defend the county for selfish reasons.

He vowed to soldier on and ensure that public funds are used for intended purposes.

"I am a leader who knows his role. Rest assured that my work is above board and not about political positions," he said.