Collymore: Eternally optimistic even in dire times

Like many Kenyans, I was immensely blessed and privileged to have a friend by the name Bob Collymore. Bob came to Kenya in 2010, walking into the giant shoes of Michael Joseph.

We immediately hit it off with Bob, and I was honoured to host him at my farm in Kitale soon afterwards. An interesting request he made as a condition to visiting our country is that he would want to visit a children's orphanage as part of his itinerary.

I can attest to the fact that this was not a mere PR gimmick but a testament to his true compassion.

In a short span of time, Bob’s stewardship of Safaricom was evidenced by its meteoric leap forward to become the most significant corporate in sub-Saharan Africa.

The sceptics and critics were soon silenced. His contribution to all things art was legendary, and I have no doubt that there are many artists and musicians who will miss his patronage. The annual jazz festival has become a landmark in Kenya’s social scene, and many careers have risen from this endeavour.

He remained eternally optimistic, even when faced with an unpromising diagnosis. He kept abreast with all developments in Kenya, and his patriotism was truly beyond measure. In business, Bob was a firm believer in ethics and governance, and his integrity was unquestionable.

In Wambui and the children, Bob found his life worth. He took great pride in his elder son in London.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. As this great man makes his final bow, we are reminded about how fleeting life can be.

Like Shakespeare said, greatness is the ability to wine and dine with kings but still maintain the common touch. Fare thee well, my friend!