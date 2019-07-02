Collymore dreamt of being a painter but died a venerable captain of industry

If his mother hadn't threatened him with eviction, Robert William Collymore's life's work would probably be hanging on a wall somewhere.

Young Collymore had fallen in love with painting. As a teen be believed he would spend the rest of his life with a canvas and paints.

"I used to be very bored in biology and history classes, and during this time, I used to draw a lot. So I took up painting which I believe I was good at and I would still want to be a painter," Collymore said in an interview in 2015.

But his mother would have none of it. She pushed him to get "a serious job", later landing him an interview at British Telecom, where she worked.

That is how the man who decades later would become a venerable captain of industry and the CEO of east Africa's biggest company got into telecommunications. He started as an entry-level clerical officer.

On Monday morning, the news of his death came as a shock to millions who had welcomed his return to work only last July after spending 10 months of treatment in the UK.

Last year, on his return, Collymore revealed he had been feeling unwell for some time and was misdiagnosed with Vitamin D deficiency.

He told Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange in an interview that a doctor at Nairobi Hospital suspected a blood problem and referred him to a specialist in the UK.

"I left that very night to London and it was there that a haematologist diagnosed me with acute myeloid leukaemia — a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and is curable," he said.

Collymore, Vodafone CEO Nick Reed and Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a on Thursday were scheduled to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

But this was not to be as the country was plunged into mourning after he succumbed to the disease at his Kitisuru home.

Born in 1958, Collymore was a Guyanese-born British businessman and the Chief Executive Officer of giant telco Safaricom.