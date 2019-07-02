Club entry: Just a roll of bhang to party

Want to party at Le Zeros Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday right?

All you needed to enter was a roll of bhang.

That's what all the posters blatantly plastered around all over Kenol town in Maragua subcounty said. As common as waganga adverts.

Too good to be true, so the club was flooded, filled with music and clouds of heady smoke.

But police too had read the posters. They didn't need entry tickets

They raided the club, nabbed 83 youths on Saturday night, confiscated 146 rolls of bhang. They arrested six adults, including the club owner, party organisers and a D§j.

The adults were arraigned on Monday and remanded until July 10 when charges will be preferred.

Thirteen others were arranged on charges of being drunk and disorderly — They got a day of community service

Maragua OCPD John Onditi said the young suspects had travelled from Thika and Ruiru towns in Kiambu county. Only a few Murang' residents attended.

Police impounded a Nissan van with tinted windows in the compound. They said some suspects probably travelled in the van to the party.

Cops could not find the keys to open the vehicle and could not immediately establish if it contained more bhang. It was towed to Makuyu police station.

Onditi said that when police raided the club, most suspects dropped the bhang on the floor or tossed it on the counter and the DJ's stand.