Census officials urged to uphold integrity

A statistician has urged those conducting this year’s population census to be professional in their work and protect the image of the government.

Meru statistics officer Alinoor Hussein called for due diligence to enable the government to deliver credible data at the end of the process.

He spoke on Friday in Imenti North during a meeting to shortlist ICT supervisors from 11 Meru subcounties. Deputy county commissioner Isaac Masinde led the exercise.

Hussein cautioned county committee members in charge of the recruitment against pursuing vested interests during the shortlisting and final hiring of staff ahead of the actual enumeration set for the night of August 24-25.

He said all subcounty committees were in place and ready to shortlist and recruit staff in line with the guidelines and schedule forwarded to them from the national and county teams.

The members want the affirmative action concept applied during the shortlisting and recruitment to avoid disadvantaging any category of people.

Hussein said community and opinion leaders had the obligation to educate the public on the differences between national population and development census and the National Integrated Identification Management System (Hudama Namba) registration that was concluded in May.

“The two have no similarity or connection. They serve different purposes in assisting the government to improve on service delivery to the people,” he said.

Subcounty committees have been given the powers to consult and deliberate on emerging issues based on the uniqueness of their areas, without necessarily having to depend on the county committee for directions.

Hussein said all players are competent and should make key decisions and own them for purposes of successfully spearheading the national exercise.

