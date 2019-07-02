Close

Bob was loyal to his friends, checked on them - Peter Kenneth

He encouraged me to learn how to fly a helicopter, how to play the saxophone. Its was great fun to fly with him as the Pilot

He encouraged me to learn how to fly a helicopter, how to play the saxophone. Its was great fun to fly with him as the Pilot

by PETER KENNETH
02 July 2019 - 07:25
It’s very difficult to eulogise Bob Collymore, a gentleman with a very human heart, humble to the core.

Bob remained very loyal to his friends and always checked on them. l remain very privileged to have been counted by him as one of his friends.

He encouraged me to learn how to fly a helicopter, how to play the saxophone. It was great fun to fly with him as the pilot.

Bob remained very open-minded from the start of his hospitalisation in Nairobi Hospital in October 2017, and all the times l visited him in UK thereafter, whenever he was hospitalised.

He took his sickness with bravado and never wanted us to grieve but to celebrate life.

He prepared some of us in the last week in the 2 times we spent time with him. Such a Gentleman and what a Big loss to his family, colleagues, friends and the country.

Fare Thee Well

by PETER KENNETH
02 July 2019 - 07:25

