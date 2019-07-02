Bob was at peace in his last moments - Nicholas Nganga

In recent weeks, it seemed the fight with cancer wasn't successful and his condition started to worsen until he succumbed to the illness in the early hours of Monday.

It has been two years and he was aware of what was happening to him, he was at peace. He was ready and when this happened, he was with his close family. He leaves a widow, Wambui and four children.

He also leaves behind a larger family, particularly employees and co-workers, friends and an entire Safaricom family, which goes beyond employees to people whom we have contact with in a personal way.

For nine years since he joined us, he provided the company with visionary leadership. He had a zest for life and commitment to building a purpose-led organisation, for which we are truly grateful and the reason we are here today.

It was sort of a constant lighthearted statement by Bob that he did know how got here whether by luck or by design. The better part, his presence here, was a great benefit to us and we are all grateful for it.

The Safaricom family will continue to build on his legacy and honour, completing the work he began that he was so passionate about. I shall call a board meeting later today (yesterday) to discuss and chart the way forward.

Although the details of Bob's worsening condition were private and not always discussed at board level, the board was aware that sooner or later, we needed to organise succession for Bob. In any case, his contract was due to end next month.

We will give the way forward hopefully today or in the next 24 hours.

I would like to assure you and members of the public and all those people that will be touched by this sad, unwelcome and unfortunate event that the board will be very much in touch and will stand strong behind the management.

I have said before that Bob's management style was an inclusive style so that members of the management know exactly what Bob would have expected them to do so there won't be such a drop or a sudden loss of direction but in any case the board will be debating this afternoon how we will continue to strengthen the leadership of this company.

As to Bob's family and Bob, there will be a private interment process tomorrow but later on in the week hopefully Thursday or Friday there will be a memorial service for all those who knew and cared for Bob and more information o this will be shared through us and as well as through Bob's family.

It is a difficult time for all of us, all we would request is that like you have done before members of the fourth estate, that you continue to be giving us your support.

That you reinforce and encourage rather than discourage our efforts and I would say with full confidence that you as much as ourselves have had tremendous benefit of association with bob, he was open, frank and very willing to discuss anything that you wanted to be clarified about this company and it is for the reason that this company has grown and the brand has become stronger.

I am making an appeal to you that let us respect the family privacy and whatever would give respect to Bob's life but let's all get and continue to be committed to the vision of this great man.

I would like to add that as Michael has mentioned, this is still very raw with all of us we are still getting our thoughts in shape. And much as I said that we may have a clear view of where may go and how we will go.

We will keep you briefed as we make decisions at the board and maybe it is the better time that we will be able to answer questions about any specific areas that were of great interest and commitment to Bob or to the company.