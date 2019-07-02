Close

BOB TRIBUTE: KEPSA

This is very sad news to Kenya and the whole corporate fraternity.

In Summary

Kenya has lost a selfless and determined man who has left a mark in the lives of many.

by KEPSA
News
02 July 2019 - 05:00
A file photo of Kenya Private Sector Alliance chief executive Carole Kariuki.
A file photo of Kenya Private Sector Alliance chief executive Carole Kariuki.

It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing on of Robert Collymore of Safaricom PLC. This is very sad news to Kenya and the whole corporate fraternity.

Kenya has lost a selfless and determined man who has left a mark in the lives of many.

KEPSA and Safaricom PLC has had excellent working relations in many areas under the leadership of  Collymore, including in the running of Mkenya Daima Peace Initiative Campaign; promotion of sustainable business and push for the Anti- Bribery Act through the Business Against Corruption in Kenya Coalition.

KEPSA wishes his immediate family and the Safaricom family at large peace and comfort during this hard time.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEPSA
News
02 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Inside Nairobi restaurant where all servers are deaf
    1d ago Big Read

  2. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos