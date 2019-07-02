BOB TRIBUTE: KEPSA

It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing on of Robert Collymore of Safaricom PLC. This is very sad news to Kenya and the whole corporate fraternity.

Kenya has lost a selfless and determined man who has left a mark in the lives of many.

KEPSA and Safaricom PLC has had excellent working relations in many areas under the leadership of Collymore, including in the running of Mkenya Daima Peace Initiative Campaign; promotion of sustainable business and push for the Anti- Bribery Act through the Business Against Corruption in Kenya Coalition.

KEPSA wishes his immediate family and the Safaricom family at large peace and comfort during this hard time.