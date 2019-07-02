Affinity with people his biggest strength - Michael Joseph

We received the news with a great deal shock about Bob's passing. Nobody expected it to happen so soon, even when some of us knew he was ailing in recent weeks.

But to respect Bob's legacy in the company and what he has done over the last nine years, Bob has taken the company from what it was from me in 2010.

We have been fortunate and lucky that Bob understood what Safaricom was all about and took it to another level.

I hope you all experienced Bob's largeness, enthusiasm, greatness, affinity with people. That's what has driven this company.

I think it's too early and premature to speculate to what might happen next.

As a board, we should be confident that whoever we select as leader of Safaricom will continue with legacy and make sure the DNA of Safaricom will continue.

We have all been in a sense of shock and we are still coming to grips with it. We urge the media to respect it as it is, not for me to speculate what might happen in the future. It is time to celebrate the life of Bob, the achievement he did in Kenya and for Safaricom in a different way to what I did.

Safaricom is still a great company in Kenya and will remain. We continue to see it grow with the team we have. We know what Bob wanted. He was at peace and everyone in the team will continue with the ambition.