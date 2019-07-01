Waluke faults FBI in Ruto death claims

Sirisia MP John Waluke has faulted the move by the State to have international security agencies probe assassination claims on DP William Ruto.

Kenyan detectives have now turned to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to help them get to the bottom of the mystery letter that alleged there was a bid by three cabinet secretaries to assassinate the Deputy President.

Speaking on Saturday in his constituency during a burial, Waluke said that the matter must be taken and handled seriously by President Uhuru Kenyatta since it could plunge the country into chaos.

Waluke, the Jubilee vice chairman, said that as Tangatanga MPs, they do not want FBI and foreigners to probe on the matter.

The MP said the issue should be handled intensively by Kenyan security agencies, who have the capacity to do so.

"Why would the DCI and DPP fail to conduct the probe yet they are capable to do the job they been employed by Kenyan tax payers to do?" He asked.

On Monday last week, three CSs from Central Kenya appeared at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record statements after a letter appeared online.

They are Peter Munya (Industry), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT). The mystery letter had accused them of plotting to assassinate the Deputy President during a series of meetings held at Hotel La Mada.

While they admitted they held development planning meetings at the hotel, they rubbished the assassination claims.

Waluke, a former KDF Major, said Kenya has a new constitution that enables the country to handle such matters internally.

He said that Ruto’s security must be beefed up saying he could become the country’s fifth president.

"We know this matter has been taken seriously by the presidents and we want it unearthed and those behind the assassination letter be prosecuted," he added.

Waluke said Kenya has in the past lost so many prominent leaders through assassinations and it should not be repeated again.