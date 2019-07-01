Tough times for betting firms as board declines to renew 19 licences

The Betting and Licencing Control Board has declined to renew the licences of 19 Betting firms pending security vetting of their operations and directors.

In a statement on Monday, the board also said it had deferred the renewal of licenses for 13 casinos, six lotteries and eight betting firms.

In April, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i directed that all companies involved in gaming be vetted afresh.

He gave firms up to July 1 to pay taxes they owe to the government.

Matiang'i said some betting companies take advantage of Kenyans.

He also raised concerns over advertisements of betting companies, calling upon the Communication Authority of Kenya to review the regime.

The CS said up to 76 per cent of youths in Kenya are involved in gambling.

Matiang'i directed the Betting Control and Licensing Board to scrutinise all companies and forward a report by July.

BCLB said the government has taken several measures to regulate the gambling industry including regulating of the availability, accessibility, and affordability of all forms of gambling.

It will also tighten operational requirements for betting companies.

The board, in collaboration with government agencies, said it will conduct sustained vetting of all licensees in the gaming industry and shall not hesitate to debar non-compliant operators in any category.

All licensees will undergo a quarterly review to determine their level of compliance, and the cumulative review will be used in deciding if they qualify for renewal or not upon the expiry of the licences.

The board urged firms to operate within the law and assured businesses it will provide an enabling environment for them to operate.