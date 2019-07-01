Three key witnesses in City Park murder case recalled

Three key witnesses in the trial of police officers accused of shooting dead a woman at City Park last year have been recalled for further cross-examination.

Constables William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui’s new lawyers made an application to be allowed to cross-examine the three, accusing the former lawyers of doing a shoddy job.

Janet Waiyaki was shot and killed on the morning of May 20, 2018, allegedly by the two police officers while she was in a car with her nephew, Benard Chege.

In her ruling on Friday, Justice Stella Mutuku said she had looked at arguments by both the defence and the prosecution.

Chege, who witnessed the killings and was injured in the shooting, had testified in February. He has been recalled for further questioning by the defence.

Faith Wangeshi, Chege’s mother, and the deceased’s husband’s George Kirubi, similarly testified in February and will have to take the dock for another time after the defence said they needed to verify some information.

The judge ruled that while she is mindful of rights of victims and accused persons, she is aware of the right to choose an advocate and be given a right to prepare. Mutuku also observed that the matter has taken a while and the court is aware of the anxiety it’s causing to the family.

She allowed the case to adjourn and recalled the three witnesses. Mutuku further ruled that recalling of the three will only be for purposes of cross-examination.

She directed the lawyers to look at the proceedings and make sure that when they cross-examine the three witness, they confine themselves to only what was missed by the other lawyers.

Hearing will resume on October 14. The prosecution says it has lined up 14 other witnesses.