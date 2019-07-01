Student drowns bathing in water pan

A 29-year-old student at Mawego TTI drowned in a water pan where students draw water for bathing, in Karachuonyo constituency.

Fredrick Ondiek, a second year student, died on Saturday evening when the students went to bathe in Ndong’a water pan, which is about 4km from the institution.

According to Mawego TTI Principal John Akola, the student drowned when he tried to swim at around 5pm.

The student was undertaking Building & Construction course in the school.

“Ondiek is among students who went to bathe in the water pan after afternoon academic activities. It’s unfortunate he lost his life during swimming,” Akola said.

The principal said they received information about the death after his colleagues reported the matter.

He said most students like going to bathe in the water pan, adding that the school uses clean water for domestic use.

“The school has lost one of the students who dedicated their time on academic work,” he added.

Kobuya chief Daminus Osano said they worked together with other students and retrieved the body of the deceased after the incident.

The administrator told the TTI management, schools and villagers around the area to avoid taking a bath in the water pan.

The water pan is also used by domestic animals.

“We want the water pan be used with caution to avoid death incidents in the future,” Osano said. The body of the deceased was taken to Kendu hospital mortuary.