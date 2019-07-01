State to distribute sanitary towels to girls - PS

The government will continue distributing sanitary towels to school girls across the country.

Gender Principal Safina Kwekwe said the girls in remote areas lose up to 45 days every term during the monthly menses thus affecting their performance in the national examination.

Speaking on Saturday, the PS said girls who miss out on their education or perform poorly are easily lured into marriage.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, a total of 28,932 girls aged between 10 and 14 years were impregnated, last year.

Counties with the highest burden of teenage pregnancies include Narok, in which 40 per cent of its teenagers became pregnant. It is followed by Homa Bay at 33 per cent, West Pokot 29 per cent, Tana River 28 per cent, Nyamira 28 per cent, Samburu 26 per cent, while Migori and Kwale both stand at 24 per cent.

Kweke said the government will act firmly on those who are preying on school girls, especially the boda boda riders, who have been accused of enticing them with money in return of sexual favours.