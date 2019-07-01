Samia Bible launched in Funyula

Former Vice President Moody Awori has commended the Bible Society of Kenya and Uganda for translating the Bible in Samia dialect.

Speaking at Funyula stadium during the launch of Samia Bible on Saturday, Awori said over the ages the Bible has been used for the good of the human race.

He said the Bible has offered comfort and solace to many people including liberation leaders who were incarcerated in solitary confinement for long periods due to their beliefs.

He cited the late Nelson Mandela and some liberation leaders in Kenya who, despite being locked up, chose the Bible whenever they were asked to select one piece of reading material.

“Mandela is a famous example of those who found the Bible inspiring as he couldn’t get enough of it. Even in our country of Kenya some liberation leaders who found themselves locked up chose the Bible whenever they were asked to select one piece of reading material,” said Awori.

He said in spite of many hiccups, Kenya remains largely a peaceful country compared to many around the world due to its religious foundation based the Bible.

The former VP said it was high time the churches partnered with other local community institutions to set up Youth Centres where the youth can be guided to harness their energy to a useful living based on the Bible.

“I therefore wish to pay great tribute to all those men and women from both Kenya and Uganda who have toiled over the last 11 years in financing, translating, writing, editing and finally printing the Samia Bible,” he said.