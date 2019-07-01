Safaricom boss Bob Collymore is dead

"He has been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi," the statement said.

It added; "In recent weeks, his condition worsened and he succumbed to the cancer at his home in the early hours on Monday."

Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.

"On behalf of the board of SAFARICOM.PLC, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, staff, partners and the nation at large who he served selflessly and with joy," Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganaga said.

More to follow...