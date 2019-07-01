Close

Safaricom boss Bob Collymore is dead

• Collymore passed away at his home on Monday morning.

by OLIVER MATHENGE Digital Editor
01 July 2019 - 07:42
Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore speaks during a news conference after an investor briefing at Safaricom's headquarters in Nairobi, May 10, 2017.
Image: REUTERS

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore is dead.

According to a statement from the mobile service provider, Collymore passed away at his home on Monday morning.

 

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

"He has been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi," the statement said.

It added; "In recent weeks, his condition worsened and he succumbed to the cancer at his home in the early hours on Monday."

Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.

"On behalf of the board of SAFARICOM.PLC, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, staff, partners and the nation at large who he served selflessly and with joy," Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganaga said.

More to follow...

