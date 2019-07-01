Raila tours DP Ruto's North Rift backyard

ODM leader Raila Odinga toured Elgeyo Marakwet in DP William Ruto’s North Rift backyard where he insisted that the war on graft must be intensified.

Odinga was hosted by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and Cheranganyi MP Joshua Kuttuny.

He was the chief guest at an event to celebrate the retirement of Ruth Kiptoo from the teaching profession after 40 years of service. Kiptoo is Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny's mother-in-law.

Others present were Siaya Senator James Orengo and Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo-Mabona.

Kutuny is one of Ruto's fiercest critics while Tolgos has been politically leaning towards Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Two weeks ago, Kuttuny said Ruto's tours countrywide were aimed at projecting him as a front runner, but warned, “his strength is his weakness and his aggressiveness his weakness.”

Odinga and President Kenyatta have planned to extend the handshake between them to other parts of the country though rallies.

Odinga, in his speech, largely dwelt on the fight against graft and unity among Kenyans.

On the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal, Raila said the two projects were conceived when he was in government with former President Kibaki.

He said they contacted an Iranian company to do initial plans for the projects and that they established that the projects were to cost about Sh5 billion.

“It’s surprising that the cost went up from Sh5 billion to Sh63 billion, out of which Sh20 billion was paid out even before the ground for the project was cleared,” said Raila.

Odinga wondered why more than Sh7 billion was paid out for insurance on a project that did not exist.

He said the country was losing so much through corruption and that an investigation by the FBI had established that Kenya loses more than Sh800 billion annually through graft.

“That figure of Sh800 billion is not from Raila or Orengo. It’s from FBI which a reputable US organisation and its the truth that as a country we are losing so much through corruption,” said Odinga.

On the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Odinga said it was aimed at building unity among Kenyans and ending tribalism.

“We must look at each other as Kenyans and as brothers and sisters but not identify each other by our tribes,” said Odinga.

Odinga said he would make a major visit to Kerio Valley with President Kenyatta to help deal with the insecurity problem in the region.

"We will implement a permanent solution to the problem of banditry that never ends in this region," said Odinga