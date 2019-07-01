Oprong and I pushed for Kenyatta release, says Moi

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi has recalled how he teamed up with the late Oduya Oprong and other like-minded leaders to push for the release of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta from detention in 1961.

In a condolence message read by his son and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi during the burial service of Teso’s independence hero at Angurai Primary School grounds, the former President said he received news of Oprong’s death with disbelief, sadness and a great sense of loss.

The high profile burial that was marred by afternoon shores was attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, Senator Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Ochilo Ayacko (Homa Bay), James Orengo(Siaya) and nine Members of Parliament,

The former President said upon Kenyatta's release, Oprong urged him to visit Teso where he addressed a mammoth rally in Malaba.

Moi said Oprong fought for the creation of Busia North Constituency of which he became the first Member of Parliament. “Mzee recognised his ability and understanding of workers’ needs and appointed him assistant minister for Labour.

Raila eulogised Oprong as Kenya’s hero who fought for independence with his father Jaramogi Oginga, Masinde Muliro and Tom Mboya among others.

“Before the bullet that dented his future career, Hon Oprong was a real man who always spoke the truth without fear and no politician could scare his resolve to help his people,” he said.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said as the Amagoro MP, he spearheaded the construction of a secondary school and named it after Hon Oduya Oprong.

Senator Orengo said Oprong was his political mentor while his Bungoma counterpart Moses Wetangula urged the current parliament to push for former MPs to be given pensions so that they can live properly as leaders.

Likoni MP Mbishi Mboko said she will marshal leaders for a mega harambee to start girls’ secondary school in honour of the late Oduya Oprong.

Oprong championed the rights of the Iteso for representation, hence the creation of Busia North Constituency and the creation of Teso District in 1995.