Nyandarua boosts potato production

Nyandarua county wants to double potato production within one year, from the current 555,000 metric tonnes.

Nyandarua accounts for 33 per cent of the Kenya's annual production.

Agriculture CEC Dr John Karitu said this could be achieved through provision of certified seeds and subsidised fertilisers to farmers.

He said the county potato seed multiplication centre was in advanced stages with farmers expected to start receiving the certified seeds next year.

“Currently, one acre in Nyandarua produces 17 tonnes per acre and we are committed to doubling that by providing farmers with subsidised farm inputs and a market for their produce,” he said.

Karitu added that the county was constructing a potato processing plant in Ol Kalou and a cold storage facility nearby.

“This year we offered over 6,000 farmers with subsidised fertiliser and the county is keen to introduce mechanisation by provision of cheap tractors and harvesters for the farmers,” he said.

On marketing, he said that the potato regulations had been gazetted, meaning that potatoes were to be packed in 50Kg bags and anybody flouting the law faced a three year jail-term.

“The days when brokers used to take advantage of farmers are long gone and we are working with 15 other potato growing counties to make sure the regulations are enforced,” he said.

This emerged during a field day for potato farmers in Gathara village in Kinangop Nyandarua county, organised by the International Fertiliser Development Center.

According to the project manager, Patrick Boro, the programme, which included training farmers on good agricultural practices, targeted 3,000 farmers in the region.

He admitted that for years, farmers had faced challenges in acquiring certified seeds, adding that they were working with other partners to address this.

“Under the ongoing training on good agriculture practice, we expect potato production in Kinangop to increase by over 30 per cent and this will be a big win for farmers,” he said.

Boro said that the organisation supported the new packaging regulations noting that farmers had been oppressed for years.

“This project has been funded by the Irish government and we are working closely with Nyandarua county government to make sure farmers are the main beneficiaries,” he said.