Lusamia Bible to help reform the youth, says Awori

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
01 July 2019 - 05:00
Funyula MP Dr. Oundoh Mudenyo.
LUSAMIA BIBLE LAUNCH Funyula MP Dr. Oundoh Mudenyo.
Image: JANE CHEROTICH.

The Bible Society of Kenya and the Bible Society of Uganda has launched the Lusamia Bible.

The launch in Funyula stadium, Busia, marked the Society’s commitment to avail the Bible in local languages for people who do not understand English.

Bible Society of Kenya general secretary Elizabeth Muriuki said it has taken them 18 years to translate, edit and print the Lusamia Bible.

She said the Lusamia version is the eighth translated Bible among the Luhya subtribes, and the 24th in local dialect in Kenya.

Former Vice President Moody Awori, who was the chief guest, said the Samia Bible will address a myriad of problems the society has been facing, including prevailing cases of murder and family wars.

He said through reading the Bible, the Samia youth can be guided to put their energy to better use.

Funyula MP Oundoh Mudenyo bought 50 copies to give to residents.

Reviewer Christine Mary Ajiambo from Uganda said their challenges in the journey of translation were minimal since they were working in groups.

She urged the Samia people in the two countries to encourage the buying and reading of the Bible even in schools.

