Jubilee not popular but definitely most talked about

Much as we can argue that opinion polls are objective, they are largely subjective.

Some may want to argue that most people who were polled at a time like this may care less because we are not in an electioneering period.

It is a fact that Jubilee may not be the most popular party at the moment but it is for certain that it is the most talked about party in the country. This is because of the Jubilee theatre of the absurd that is unfolding daily in Kenya.

It is the absurdity that is occasioned by the matters of graft and it is the party that is supposed to be governing the country.

There has been a lull, there's no buzz in the other political parties. For example, right now you can hardly hear anything about Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Party.

Except for a recent ODM retreat in Nakuru, for a long time, there was little that could be said about the ODM party except that a member was decamping to Jubilee or allegedly so. Or Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok saying he is casting his lot with William Ruto for the 2022 presidential bid.