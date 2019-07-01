Jubilee not popular but definitely most talked about

• Jubilee's theatre of the absurd is unfolding daily in Kenya, that's what people are talking about — other parties have gone silent.
• Since this isn't an electioneering period, it's possible many people surveyed don't really care about politics yet.
Much as we can argue that opinion polls are objective, they are largely subjective.
Some may want to argue that most people who were polled at a time like this may care less because we are not in an electioneering period.
It is a fact that Jubilee may not be the most popular party at the moment but it is for certain that it is the most talked about party in the country. This is because of the Jubilee theatre of the absurd that is unfolding daily in Kenya.
It is the absurdity that is occasioned by the matters of graft and it is the party that is supposed to be governing the country.
There has been a lull, there's no buzz in the other political parties. For example, right now you can hardly hear anything about Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Party.
Except for a recent ODM retreat in Nakuru, for a long time, there was little that could be said about the ODM party except that a member was decamping to Jubilee or allegedly so. Or Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok saying he is casting his lot with William Ruto for the 2022 presidential bid.
If you look at other former Nasa members, or even Ford Kenya, you can say that except for its members in Parliament and county assemblies, you can scarcely hear anything about that party.
When ODM got the windfall cash after the determination of the court case, some even initially presumably its dead partners have come back to life, making a claim on the money.
The fact that there is so much uncertainty about which direction we will take in terms of political formations ahead of the 2022 elections means that people and various political parties are trying to be cautious so that they don't take wrong steps or make wrong political judgements.
As a matter of fact, given how ambitious Deputy President Ruto is and given some of the battle formations within Jubilee, that is the party we can actually talk about in terms of being politically active.
The governance analyst spoke to the Star