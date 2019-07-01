Hope as trachoma blindness declines

The number of people at risk of trachoma and blindness has fallen globally from 1.5 billion in 2002 to just over 142 million in 2019.

This is a reduction of 91 per cent, the World Health Organization has reported.

It did not report numbers in Kenya though they are known to have fallen.

Trachoma is a public health problem in 44 countries and is responsible for the blindness or visual impairment of about 1.9 million people.

It is commonly found in areas with hot, dry and dusty climates. It is endemic in 10 counties. They include Kajiado, Turkana, Narok, West Pokot, Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir, Baringo and Kitui counties.

Trachoma is a contagious bacterial infection of the eye, causing inflamed granulation on the inner surface of the lids. The infection causes a roughening of the inner surface of the eyelids. This can lead to pain in the eyes, breakdown of the outer surface or cornea of the eyes and eventual blindness.

Facial and environmental hygiene are essential to prevent trachoma. Antibiotic treatment is available but blindness is irreversible.

According to a 2015 survey, trachoma it was found to be responsible for the high rate of absenteeism in primary schools, especially in arid and semi-arid areas.

It is the second leading cause of avoidable blindness in Kenya, accounting for 19 per cent of the blind.

Based on March 2019 data, 142 million people globally live in trachoma-endemic areas and are at risk of trachoma blindness.

The infection spreads through personal contact ( hands, clothes or bedding) and by flies that have been in contact with discharge from the eyes or nose of an infected person.

With repeated episodes of infection over many years, the eyelashes may be drawn in so that they rub on the surface of the eye, with pain and discomfort and permanent damage to the cornea.

The WHO has attributed the significant reduction in the global prevalence of the disease to increased political will in endemic countries, expansion of control measures and generation of high-quality data.

"This is great progress, but we cannot afford to become complacent,” Dr Anthony Solomon, Medical Officer in charge of WHO’s global trachoma elimination programme said.

In 2018 alone, 146,112 cases of trichiasis (eyelashes growing inward) were managed and around 90 million people treated with antibiotics for trachoma in 782 districts worldwide.

Africa remains the most affected continent and the one with the most intensive control efforts.

WHO says elimination of trachoma is inexpensive, simple and highly cost-effective, with a high rate of economic returns.