Driver murdered by highway robbers

Residents of Naivasha are in shock after suspected highway robbers murdered a driver by slitting his throat before making away with his vehicle.

The unknown number of thugs later dumped the body of the 65-year-old driver near Chechnia trading centre on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road.

The driver had travelled to Maai Mahiu in Naivasha to collect some eggs when the incident occurred.

According to a witness, James Maina, the man was hired by some men to collect the eggs and deliver them to Nakuru when the incident occurred.

Maina said the victim informed the owner of the car about the deal before driving to Naivasha on Saturday afternoon.

“The owner got concerned in the evening when the driver failed to answer his calls and he informed police who launched their investigations,” he said.

He added that the body was found dumped off the road by members of the public, who in turn told the police from Naivasha policed station.

“The thugs brutally murdered the man by slitting his threat before making away with the pick-up that was meant to ferry the eggs,” he said.

Meanwhile, a flower farm worker was electrocuted in Kongoni area of Naivasha as he prepared his evening meal.

The man allegedly touched a naked wire leading to the death.

The incident came barely a month after an electricity fault in the centre left two people including a minor dead and tens of houses burnt.