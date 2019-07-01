Close

Body of stowaway on KQ London flight discovered

In Summary

• The body had no identification.

by ELIZABETH KIVUVA Business Writer
01 July 2019 - 19:30
The Metropolitan Police in London on Monday informed Kenya Airways of a body that fell off the landing gear of its aircraft moments before the flight landed at Heathrow Airport.

The body of an unidentified male stowaway on Sunday landed in a garden in South London, suggesting the man was hidden in the undercarriage of the aircraft.

The owner called the police who tracked the flight radar to KQ flight 100.  On inspecting the aircraft, the police discovered a bag containing food and clothing at the rear left landing gear.

The incident has been treated as a sudden death and is a police matter.

The police have been in contact with the Kenya High Commission to help identify and name the person.  The aircraft was inspected, and no damage reported.

It was also cleared for operation.

The 6,840km flight takes 8hrs 50mins.

"It is unfortunate that a person has lost his life by stowing aboard one of our aircraft and we express our condolences. Kenya Airways is working closely with the relevant authorities in Nairobi and London as they fully investigate this case," KQ director of communications Dennis Kashero said.

