Bob Collymore to be buried tomorrow

Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore will be buried on Tuesday in what is expected to be a private ceremony.

He died at his home on Monday morning after a battle with cancer.

Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganga on Monday said he could not give a lot of details of the burial and called for time to give the family time to prepare.

He said the company was saddened by the news of Collymore's demise, but added that the company is in good hands.

Nganga said Collymore was "ready and at peace in the two years he had been ill".

"It's been nine years since he joined Safaricom leading with a vision. Safaricom will honour him by completing work he was passionate about. It is sad but we have to live with the reality."

The board will give way forward later in the day.

Nganga said there will be a private meeting on the way forward on who will take over from Collymore.

He said Collymore's ideas and vision would continue being carried out by the board.

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

Collymore, Vodafone CEO Nick Reed and Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a were on Thursday scheduled to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

Born in 1958, Collymore was a Guyanese-born British businessman.

In 2006, he became the governance director for Africa at Vodafone and subsidiary Safaricom before assuming the CEO Position in 2010 in Kenya.

Previously, he worked in the UK, Japan, and South Africa in a number of senior executive roles in Marketing, Purchasing, Retail, Governance and Corporate Affairs.

He had more than 30 years of commercial experience working in senior executive roles in the telecommunications sector.

Safaricom on Monday changed the logo on its social media profile photos from green to grey to mourn Collymore.