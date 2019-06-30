We must organize our politics around political parties, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyan politics should be organised around national political parties.

Ruto said all elected leaders should focus on uniting Kenyans as opposed to playing divisive politics.

"We are a multi-party democracy and because of that, we must organise our politics around national political parties," said Ruto.

Ruto spoke during a funds drive at St. Luke PCEA church in Embakasi East on Sunday.

He said politics should also be around issues, policies and development.

"Jubilee was formed based on Mathews 5:6. Lets bring Kenya together. Let's play inclusive politics and that of achieving development."

He said as Jubilee, they will organise themselves as a national party.

Ruto said other parties like ODM and Ford Kenya are already puting their houses in order.