The majority of Kenyans have cited high cost of living, rampant corruption, unemployment and poor governance as the main problems afflicting the country.

In an Infotrack survey released on Sunday, 53 per cent of those polled said the country is treading on a dangerous path.

When their opinions were sought on what they think is the most serious problem facing Kenya, 55 per cent said high cost of living, 33 per cent said corruption, and 18 per cent unemployment.

Poor governance , and bad politics scored 10, nine per cent respectively .

Poverty polled at nine per cent.

Tribalism and poor infrastructure were each at three per cent and big external debts owed by the Country to donors was at 4%

Poor quality education,unresolved land and wrong societal values were the least concerns at two per cent and one per cent respectively.

"The gap between those households whose economic condition has worsened and improved over the last three months has increased, and even among Jubilee supporters, far more households are in the former category than in the latter," the survey says.

In the report ,53 per cent of Kenyans feel the country is heading in the wrong direction, while only 34 per cent think otherwise.

The report by the research and consulting firm ,shows Majority of Kenyans 26% who were surveyed blame President Uhuru Kenyatta for the country heading in the wrong direction.

While 15 percent blame all political leaders,11 percent blame both Uhuru and the deputy president Ruto and nine percent blame all citizens.

Five per cent of those surveyed blamed Both Au envoy of infrastructure Raila and Uhuru .

County governors and Deputy president scored a per cent.

The least score was for Raila Odinga at one per cent.