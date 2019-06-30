Four arrested for stealing guns from AP camp

•The suspects had stolen the guns and fire arms from the Nandi south police post.
•The DCI had engaged in an operation search for the thugs in Uasin Gishu,Nandi & Kakamega Counties.
Four suspected thugs were on Saturday evening arrested by DCI detectives in Nandi South and three guns recovered.
According to a tweet shared by the DCI, the suspects had stolen the guns from the administrative police camp in Nandi South.
“Three firearms and several ammunition that were stolen from @APSKenya Camp in Nandi South were last night recovered,”reads part of the tweet.
One gun and 20 rounds of ammunition were found buried in an unoccupied house in Yamumbi village in Langas.
Two other guns were found buried in a farm.
The four suspects - Fredrick Khamisi Shivanda, Josphat Hinga Kinyanjui, Stephen Mwangi and Gladys Chao are in custody awaiting arraignment in court.
Three G3 rifles and ammunition will be used as exhibits in court.