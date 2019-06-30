Close

THUGS ARRESTED

Four arrested for stealing guns from AP camp

In Summary

•The suspects had stolen the guns and fire arms from the Nandi south police post.

•The DCI had engaged in an operation search for the thugs in Uasin Gishu,Nandi & Kakamega Counties.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
30 June 2019 - 11:20
Guns and firearms were recovered from the suspects
Guns and firearms were recovered from the suspects
Image: COURTESY OF DCI

Four suspected thugs were on Saturday evening arrested by DCI detectives in Nandi South and three guns recovered.

According to a tweet shared by the DCI, the suspects had stolen the guns from the administrative police camp in Nandi South.

“Three firearms and several ammunition that were stolen from @APSKenya Camp in Nandi South were last night recovered,”reads part of the tweet.

One gun and 20 rounds of ammunition were found buried in an unoccupied house in Yamumbi village in Langas.

Two other guns were found buried in a farm.

The four suspects - Fredrick Khamisi Shivanda, Josphat Hinga Kinyanjui, Stephen  Mwangi and Gladys Chao are in custody awaiting arraignment in court.

Three G3 rifles and ammunition will be used  as exhibits in court.

Police thwart petrol station robbery in Naivasha

Thugs escape with suspected gunshot wounds.
News
1 month ago

Doctor stabbed by thugs discharged

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack
Counties
2 months ago

Cops gun down seven suspected thugs in botched robbery

Seven suspected thugs were on Sundaynightshot dead by police in a botched robbery at a warehouse in Industrial Area, Nairobi.The seven are said to ...
News
4 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
30 June 2019 - 11:20

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Al Shabaab executes man who married mother and daughter
    1d ago Africa

  4. Corridors of Power
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Trump sets foot in North Korea
    2h ago World

Latest Videos