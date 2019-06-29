Varsities told to tailor courses based on national agenda

• Magoha says skills earned should drive the Big Four agenda
Universities have been directed to tailor their courses in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda.
Education CS George Magoha on Thursday in Kitui said universities must strive to churn out graduates with knowledge and skills to drive a broad national agenda.
“To achieve this, our institutions of higher learning must align their academic programmes and research priorities to the national socio-economic aspirations as espoused in Vision 2030 and the Big Four agenda,” he said.
Magoha's remarks were contained in a speech read by Peter Okwanyo, an administrative secretary in his ministry, during the sixth graduation ceremony of the South Eastern Kenya University (Seku) at Kwa Vonza main campus.
Some 1,768 students graduated during the ceremony. The event was presided over by the chairperson of the university council Dr Swabah Ahmed Omar.
Magoha said the government wants to increase transition at all levels of education and training. He said universities should prepare learners who have skills needed in the job market.
“This can be achieved through the provision of education and training that imparts skills which match the labour market demands for both the formal and informal sectors. Universities and other higher learning institutions must make conscious efforts aimed at training learners for self-employment,” he said.
Vice chancellor Prof Geoffrey Muluvi reiterated the commitment by Seku fraternity to make the university a globally competitive centre of excellence in teaching, research, innovation, and service.
He said the institution had endeavoured to ensure its academic programmes are tailored to produce well-trained graduates with hands-on skills and competencies.
“This is a heritage that has been established by the University Senate and fully supported by the successive university councils. As a young institution, we are immensely proud of the strides we have made since elevation to a fully-fledged university six years ago,” Muluvi said.
He said Seku continued to focus on market-driven and community-sensitive academic programmes and research undertakings with the aim of ensuring it remained responsive to the needs of society.