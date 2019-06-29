Varsities told to tailor courses based on national agenda

Universities have been directed to tailor their courses in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda.

Education CS George Magoha on Thursday in Kitui said universities must strive to churn out graduates with knowledge and skills to drive a broad national agenda.

“To achieve this, our institutions of higher learning must align their academic programmes and research priorities to the national socio-economic aspirations as espoused in Vision 2030 and the Big Four agenda,” he said.

Magoha's remarks were contained in a speech read by Peter Okwanyo, an administrative secretary in his ministry, during the sixth graduation ceremony of the South Eastern Kenya University (Seku) at Kwa Vonza main campus.

Some 1,768 students graduated during the ceremony. The event was presided over by the chairperson of the university council Dr Swabah Ahmed Omar.

Magoha said the government wants to increase transition at all levels of education and training. He said universities should prepare learners who have skills needed in the job market.