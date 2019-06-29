Close

RECOVER UNPAID SALARIES

Two deny stealing Sh83,000 cosmetics from employer

In Summary

• It is alleged that the two were not happy after their salary was delayed for a long  time.

• The duo told the court they did not steal the items.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
29 June 2019 - 06:00
Two women on Friday were charged with stealing cosmetics worth Sh83,000 from their employer's shop to recover their unpaid salaries.

Everlyne Kamau and Bahati Wayaa were charged before Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto. They denied the charges.

They are accused of stealing  women's perfumes, Vaseline and cosmetic products from Byteharmony Capital shop in Wetlands, Nairobi.

They allegedly committed the offence on June 25 when shop owner Lucy Nguithi was away.

It is alleged that the two were not happy after their salary was delayed for a long  time.

They decided to recover their money by stealing the items.

The complainant realised that the items were missing and reported to Parklands police station.

On Friday, the duo told the court they did not steal the items.

They asked to be released on bond, saying they had already paid a police bond at the station.

The magistrate released them on Sh100,000 bond and Sh50,000 bail each.

The matter will be mentioned on July 17 and heard on September 17.

