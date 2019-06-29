Serial rapist jailed for life in Lamu

A serial rapist has been handed the life sentence by the Lamu law court.

The court found the 42 year old Ibrahim Jaffar a.k.a Modi guilty beyond reasonable doubt of defiling three young girls aged below 11 years on diverse dates in September 2018 at Riyadha area in Lamu town.

The prosecution told court that the accused did so intentionally knowing fully that it was unlawful contrary to Section 8(1) of the sexual offences Act.

The accused has 14 days to appeal also faced an alternative charge of inappropriately touching the minors’ genitals.

He was arrested in Mombasa and detained at the Makupa police station after he fled Lamu shortly after committing the crimes according to the prosecution.

Jaffar however denied the charges saying they were all fabricated and that he went to Mombasa to look for a job only for him to be arrested.

In each of the acts, the court heard, the accused lured the minors into the same house belonging to an aunt to one where he covered their mouths and defiled them then threatened them into silence by telling them he would kill them is they snitched.

The aunt is a grandmother to the other two girls.

However Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said the court was convinced that the accused committed the indecent acts as he was unable to contradict evidence fronted by the minors.

Temba said there was no way and reason for the families of the three minors to fabricate the charges against the accused.

“All the victims were defiled in the same house and in each act, he used the same tactics where he covered their mouths, defiled them and later threatened them with violence. The court also found that the minors lost their hymeneal membranes to this predator. This is proof enough that the offender committed the act,”said Temba.

The court also heard that the offender has been a family visitor who has been hosted severally at the homes of the three girls long before they were born and as such he was known by all parties.

“This showed that the accused person's life was closely intertwined with that of the families of the victims. His acts were tightly coiled around their lives just like a giant python snake would coil itself around its prey. And in the same way of an African Rock Python's constriction as its modus operandi, the accused person slithered and coiled himself around these 3 girls, constricted and squeezed out their sexual purity and innocence. By these acts, he had swallowed up their whole future lives and hopes of becoming women of great esteem and prospects,” said Temba as he prescribed his judgment.

Temba said “The girls had now escaped from the deadly belly of silence that was the serpent's grasp - it is the sword of the law of evidence and the Sexual Offences Act that has now gutted open the deadly grip of these crimes.

While referring to the accused as a serial defiler, Temba said sentenced him to life in prison in accordance with Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code saying young girls will now have a safe society to live in.

