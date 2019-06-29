Nanok scoffs at Raila over expulsion as ODM vice chair

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has laughed off ODM's decision to expel him from the post of vice chairman over his dalliance with DP William Ruto.

The county chief was kicked out during a National Executive Council meeting in Nakuru on Thursday and replaced by Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukei.

"I'm not happy with the ODM party leadership for treating Turkana as just a votes machine for their benefits," Nanok said.

"But I will remain a member of the party and will continue to serve Turkana county as an ODM governor until my term concludes in 2022."

In a hard-hitting statement, Nanok on Friday accused the party of being dictatorial and failing to engage him on the reasons behind his expulsion.

The ouster decision was backed by party leader Raila Odinga, chairman John Mbadi and secretary general Edwin Sifuna.

The party in its resolutions of the two-day retreat held that Nanok had abdicated his duties as a member of the NEC.

But the governor criticised the resolution, saying it was a violation of the party constitution which gives the powers to the national governing council and subsequent approval by party delegates.

“ODM can do what it wants, including using the old Kanu tactics of the 70s to 90s, but it must not breach its own party constitution, which I am well versed in,” Nanok said.

“How do they expel an officer whom they have not written to? They (ODM) expelled me on the basis of a rumour. No one has talked to me on this matter.

“If it claims to be a democratic party, it must strictly follow the process of removal of an official and election of a replacement. The officer being removed is required to be summoned and given the opportunity to explain himself."

Nanok accused the party of making the decision in a hurry “to gain political relevance in Turkana”.

He took a swipe at Raila, accusing him of abandoning Turkana despite the overwhelming support he got during the 2017 general election.

“They never considered that I delivered for the party and the party leader 100 per cent. I conducted the ODM-Nasa election in Turkana all alone, fighting all the battles with Jubilee,” he said.

He cited concerns Raila has given the region a wide berth “even after teaming up with President Uhuru Kenyatta following the March 2018 handshake”.

“There is very little support from him and the party. Despite the fact that we went hunting and lost the gazelle, at least we got the rabbit. Where did the rabbit meat go?” he asked.

“I am not happy with the ODM party leadership for treating Turkanas as just vote machines for their benefits."

However, Nanok’s tactful statement that he “still remains a member of the party and will continue to serve Turkana county as an ODM governor” points to a possibility he had not shifted to the Ruto camp fully.

In an interview with the Star, he held that the point of divergence arises from his call for the party to support development in Turkana.

“They (ODM) forgot people who stood with them. Politics is about interests. I had told Raila the same. Turkana people must get something from him, no matter how small,” the governor said.

“If interests of the large mass of supporters are not satisfied, it is within their right to define their future.”

The governor was considered to have rebelled against the party after publicly declaring his support for Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

His future followed after that of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa whom the courts reinstated after the party expelled her for backing the DP's presidential ambitions.

Edited by R.Wamochie