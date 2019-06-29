Close

Nairobi MCA arrested over drug allegations

29 June 2019 - 10:09
Crime scene
A Nairobi MCA has been arrested over allegations of drug trafficking.

Ngei Ward Member Redson Otieno Onyanga was arrestted yesterday evening by DCI detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following confiscation of a consignment containing Heroin.

According to the DCI through a Facebook post on Friday evening , the MCA will be charged with the offence of Trafficking in Narcotics."Ngei Ward Member of County Assembly Redson Otieno Onyango was today evening arrested by detectives following confiscation of a consignment containing heroin at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on April, 19, 2019. He will be charged with the offence of Trafficking in narcotics," read the DCI’s Facebook post.

