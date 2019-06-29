Matiangi hails Kisii county government for initiating development projects

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiangi has hailed the Kisii county government for initiating various development projects which are promoting public service delivery.

Speaking during the opening of Nyabonge dispensary in Sensi ward, Kitutu Chache north, Matiangi observed that Kisii Governor James Ongwae was committed to serving the public across the county.

Matiang'i pointed out the newly built facilities at Kisii Teaching and Referral hospital which were recently commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said that the county government had given the Gusii stadium a face lift besides opening of several kilometers of rural access roads.

The cabinet secretary who is head of the Presidential Delivery unit which coordinates government projects in the country said that in his assessment, the Kisii county government was doing a good job in terms of project implantation.

“I always traverse the country in the course of duty and comparatively I rate Kisii county government as among the best in terms of project delivery,” he said.

The Cabinet secretary thanked Ongwae for relating well with national government officials working in Kisii which has enabled proper coordination of government functions and this will result in satisfactory services.

“I normally interact with Ongwae and I can confirm that he has the interests of the Kisii county residents at heart and he always offer proposals that will benefit the people,” Matiang'i said.

Matiang'i said that from the next financial year, his team will be thoroughly inspecting government projects with a view to ensuring compliance.

He said that the country had enough resources for development and general service delivery only that a few unscrupulous individuals were misappropriating the funds.

The CS put errant contractors on notice saying that they risked having their tenders terminated.

He cited that contractor building the Marani-Mbanda road which he said was going on at a snail’s pace and warned that his contract may be reviewed.

“The contractor on that road is doing us a disservice. How can he stay on site for years on end to an extent of turning the road into parking lot for rickety tractors?” posed the CS.

Those present were Kisii Deputy governor Joash Maangi Mps Jimmy Angwenyi, Richard Onyonka and Members of county assembly.

Ongwae on his part said the Nyabonge dispensary has been fully equipped and ready to offer services with a catchment to serve over 1000 persons from the locality who initially travelled to Iranda dispensary, Marani dispensary and KTRH to seek medical services.

He reiterated his commitment to taking services closer to the people saying that in the health sector alone his government had taken over 100 dispensaries in the county which were initiated through CDF before health was devolved and measures were in place to have them completed and operationalized.

Ongwae said he had prioritized the health sector and the budget for 2019-2020 financial year, out of the Ksh.12.2 Billion budget the health sector takes the largest share.

The leaders who espoused Gusii community unity also attended a church service at Mekonge SDA Church in Sensi and fundraised towards development of church projects.