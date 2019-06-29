Kenya's Foreign Affairs tweet refers to Somaliland as a 'country'

After this tweet, seems like Somaliland might have gotten its first recognition. And people are taking this in all sorts of ways across social media platforms.

some even found it upon themselves to call out the Kenyan Government on angering the Somali government on the issue.

@aliwarsame said, "It's better for #Kenya to either take courageous official stand in this issue or respect the international protocols & norms instead of trying to play with the nerve of Somali Government. This tweet & alike are belittling the political maturity of Kenya."

Others associate the cooperation of Kenya with Somaliland and them referring to it as a "country" answer to Somalia taking Kenya to the ICJ at The Hague over maritime boundary disputes back in 2014.

@cnasir_yusuf says

"Kenya is playing its last cards but they are forgetting Somalia wont back down in any way. The marine dispute will be settled in court. Nice try kenya and good luck for the two 'Countries'."

@MDuale1 has also commented,

"Every country's foreign policy is based on its strategic interests and goals. It is my conviction that Kenya will pursue its strategic interests wherever it can reach find. If Somalia continues the current FP, Sland is one of the cards that Kenya play."

No matter what the intentions Foreign Affairs of Kenya carry, they have not made any further corrections to their tweet as of now despite the numerous comments over the same.