Governor Sang security detail now withdrawn

Nandi governor Stephen Sang has cried foul after the government withdrew his security detail.

Sang said he was “shocked” by the decision by the Ministry of Interior to recall the two armed security officers assigned to him.

In a press briefing outside his Kapsabet offices, Sang claimed that the withdrawal was associated with his move to “repossess grabbed public land” at Kibwari Tea estate in Tinderet sub-county.

“The government has decided to withdraw the security of those fighting to return back grabbed public property while they enhance for grabbers and economic plunders, what a double standard,” Sang charged.

While defending his invasion, Sang said one of his primary docket was to protect public properties in Nandi, declaring that he would not be cowed by the security withdrawal.

Sang warned that the withdrawal of his security detail was meant to make him more vulnerable saying the state will be held responsible should anything happen to him.

“The Interior ministry has already passed a guilt judgment on me even before the court listens to both parties in the land dispute involving residents of Keteng village and Kibwari Tea estate,” he said.

"Don’t execute me now that you have withdrawn my security detail, but no amount of intimidation will stop me from discharging my duties."

His two body guards were asked to return their fire-arms moments after Sang was arrested in connection with the uprooting of Tea bushes belonging to a multi-national tea company.

“They were asked to return their fire-arms and ammunitions to Kapsabet police station pending the determination of the criminal case he’s facing,” said a top police officer who requested not to be named.

Sang, who appeared disturbed but remained defiant, also criticised the “casual” manner in which the “assassination” allegations of the deputy president were being handled.

He reminded the government to treat all citizens seriously.

“We have people who think the rest of the citizens are of lesser importance. The issue surrounding the threats should be given the seriousness it deserved,” Sang added.

Nandi county commissioner Sammy Kimiti, who is the chairman of security and intelligence committee, said he was not aware but warned all those with government security should not abuse the privileges.

Kimiti said no one would be spared in securing private properties and more so multi-national tea estates.

A week ago, county police commander Thomas Ngeiwa was transferred for failing to stop the uprooting of tea at Kibwari Tea campany.