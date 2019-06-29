Embrace vows to find justice for Baby Pendo's family

'Embrace Kenya' women leaders will push for prosecution of those adversely mentioned in the death of six-month-old child Baby Samantha Pendo in Nyalenda, Kisumu county.

This comes four months after a Kisumu court gave a go-ahead for the prosecution of top county bosses who were in charge during the 2017 post-election violence when the infant was clobbered to death on the night of August 10.

Five top police bosses were found culpable in Pendo’s death. At the end of the inquest, the magistrate, in her ruling, requested DPP Noordin Haji to take necessary action against them.

The five to be investigated are former OCS John Thiringi, former county commander Titus Yoma, former OCPD Kisumu East Christopher Mutune, Inspector of Police Linah Kogei and Benjamin Koima; the AP commandant Kisumu Central.

The team, who visited Pendo's family in their house in Nyalenda, said they will ensure justice is served following the findings.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga promised the family that the team will follow up on the matter to ensure justice is served.

Wanga said Mama Pendo signified and represented many families in the region and the entire country who suffered during the post-election chaos.

The woman rep noted that they are following up on the Sh10 million that was set aside by the government for reparation of historical injustices witnessed within the country.

“Embrace Kenya wants to ensure this process begins so we don’t finish the next financial year without putting in mechanisms and various regulations that will enable us to compensate all victims of historical injustices including the family of Pendo,” she said.

Her Muranga counterpart Sabina Chege backed her remarks, saying they will ensure victims and survivors get the money.