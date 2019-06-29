Embrace vows to find justice for Baby Pendo's family

• A Kisumu court gave okayed the prosecution of top county bosses who were in charge during the 2017 post-election violence.
• They pledge to ensure Nyalenda slums have light at night as Baby Pendo was hit at night hence her culprit cannot be identified.
'Embrace Kenya' women leaders will push for prosecution of those adversely mentioned in the death of six-month-old child Baby Samantha Pendo in Nyalenda, Kisumu county.
This comes four months after a Kisumu court gave a go-ahead for the prosecution of top county bosses who were in charge during the 2017 post-election violence when the infant was clobbered to death on the night of August 10.
Five top police bosses were found culpable in Pendo’s death. At the end of the inquest, the magistrate, in her ruling, requested DPP Noordin Haji to take necessary action against them.
The five to be investigated are former OCS John Thiringi, former county commander Titus Yoma, former OCPD Kisumu East Christopher Mutune, Inspector of Police Linah Kogei and Benjamin Koima; the AP commandant Kisumu Central.
The team, who visited Pendo's family in their house in Nyalenda, said they will ensure justice is served following the findings.
Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga promised the family that the team will follow up on the matter to ensure justice is served.
Wanga said Mama Pendo signified and represented many families in the region and the entire country who suffered during the post-election chaos.
The woman rep noted that they are following up on the Sh10 million that was set aside by the government for reparation of historical injustices witnessed within the country.
“Embrace Kenya wants to ensure this process begins so we don’t finish the next financial year without putting in mechanisms and various regulations that will enable us to compensate all victims of historical injustices including the family of Pendo,” she said.
Her Muranga counterpart Sabina Chege backed her remarks, saying they will ensure victims and survivors get the money.
Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu said since the infant was clobbered at night and it was dark, the culprit could not be clearly seen, they will ensure Nyalenda slums has lights at night.
Buyu said the informal settlement in Kisumu is known for a lot of gender-based violence, many of the victims being attacked at night.
“We are partnering with Kenya Power to ensure there are lights in the area to build confidence amongst women,” she added.
Baby Pendo's father Joseph Abaja and mother Lencer Achieng called on Kenyans to embrace peace regardless of their political affiliation and tribe, saying the election will come and go and as a country, people must remain united and one.
“Let 2017 be the last time people have to die because of elections,” Abaja said.
Achieng said she does not hold grudges against anybody for the incident that occurred but hopes justice will be served to all the victims who experienced such incidents across the country.
“It’s not good for a child’s life to be lost because of elections and I hope all people who lost their loved ones during the chaos get justice," she said, lauding the Embrace team for the gesture.
Edited by R.Wamochie