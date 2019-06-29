Close

BIG 4 AGENDA DERAILED

Dissolve Cabinet if ministers can't toe the line, Uhuru urged

Laikipia deputy governor cautions against allowing CSs to engage in politics

In Summary

• Mwaniki tells President to crack the whip or effective and smooth the government operations

• Appeals to the clergy to pray for the Cabinet.

by Eliud Waithaka
News
29 June 2019 - 00:00
Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi with DG John Mwaniki during a past event at the county.
Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi with DG John Mwaniki during a past event at the county.
Image: ELIUD WAITHAKA

Deputy Governors’ Forum chairperson John Mwaniki has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip on his Cabinet secretaries for effective service delivery.

The Laikipia deputy county chief told the President to dissolve the Cabinet or streamline it to ensure smooth operations. He spoke in his Nanyuki town office on Friday.

 

He cautioned against allowing CSs to engage in politics, saying that would derail the Big Four Agenda.

“It is a clear indicator to the President that it is time he called his Cabinet to order and decide whether he will continue running this country with it or opt to dissolve it,” Mwaniki said.

His appeal comes at a time when detectives have asked for a helping hand from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the probe into allegations that three CSs had plotted to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto. The DP has yet to record a statement over the claims.

Mwaniki also urged the clergy to intervene and dedicate prayers to the Cabinet to quell any possible divisions and ensure peace and love prevail.

“It is the saddest news to the country that men and women who are looked upon by millions of Kenyans to drive the Big Four Agenda have reached the point of mistrust and hatred.”

(Edited by F'Orieny)

