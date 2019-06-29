Businessman killed by girlfriend in Meru, body stashed in sack

A prominent businessman was allegedly killed by his girlfriend and his body cut into pieces and stashed in a sack.

Gitimbine area in Meru town woke up in shock as a 22 year old woman, Bridget Gacheri allegedly killed his lover, Joel Kaberia, 45 over what residents said maybe probably a domestic quarrel.

Imenti North DCIO James Githinji told the Star, police have arrested the suspect and are conducting further investigations to know the motive behind the heinous act that occurred on Friday night.

“We do not have any information currently. We have already launched investigations. We have arrested Gacheri in connection to the murder,” Githinji said.

Kaberia was supplying meat to butcheries within Meru town after slaughtering a number of animals. He operated two butcheries too within Gitimbine Township.

Investigators are said to have recovered a hacksaw said to have been used to chop off the body.

Neighbors of the deceased said the two had been living together for about one and a half years.

Isaiah Gituma said Gacheri borrowed a pliers at 9am today as she shown neighbor’s one of her finger bite by her husband.

“She said she intended to relocate immediately. I saw him yesterday here at around noon. I was called back this morning from job to open the gate of the rental. They had lived here for about one year,” Gituma said.