Businessman killed by girlfriend in Meru, body stashed in sack

• A prominent businessman was allegedly killed by his girlfriend and his body cut into pieces and stashed in a sack.
A prominent businessman was allegedly killed by his girlfriend and his body cut into pieces and stashed in a sack.
Gitimbine area in Meru town woke up in shock as a 22 year old woman, Bridget Gacheri allegedly killed his lover, Joel Kaberia, 45 over what residents said maybe probably a domestic quarrel.
Imenti North DCIO James Githinji told the Star, police have arrested the suspect and are conducting further investigations to know the motive behind the heinous act that occurred on Friday night.
“We do not have any information currently. We have already launched investigations. We have arrested Gacheri in connection to the murder,” Githinji said.
Kaberia was supplying meat to butcheries within Meru town after slaughtering a number of animals. He operated two butcheries too within Gitimbine Township.
Investigators are said to have recovered a hacksaw said to have been used to chop off the body.
Neighbors of the deceased said the two had been living together for about one and a half years.
Isaiah Gituma said Gacheri borrowed a pliers at 9am today as she shown neighbor’s one of her finger bite by her husband.
“She said she intended to relocate immediately. I saw him yesterday here at around noon. I was called back this morning from job to open the gate of the rental. They had lived here for about one year,” Gituma said.
“The two had been wrangling several times and some neighbors were tired to respond to yester-night wails emanating from the house. I rem one day she refused to open for him till late 2am. I informed the landlord who intervened and she opened. He is a good man. I think this was a well-coordinated crime, she was not alone. She had borrowed a padlock to lock the house,” another neighbor said.
Kaberia’s brother Francis Koome said he lastly talked to his brother yesterday and they had some business to accomplish together as usual before his death. The family is now seeking justice for their kin and have appealed to police to do conclusive investigations to bring all the culprits involved to book.
Kaberia, who hails from Mbeu in Tigania West, had a two year old child with Gacheri. He has left behind two more kids born of another woman and two more from a separate woman, according the brother.
“We are shocked and saddened. I am following up and want to know why he was killed. He gave some job assignments to do,” Koome said.
His business colleague Francis Nkumbuku said they were forced to break into the house after the lady turned hostile to produce Kaberia whereabouts and wanted to escape.
They bundled her and escorted her to Meru town Police station.
He said they were shocked to encounter the lower abdomen of Kaberia hide in a sack and his upper body parts hide below the bed and sofa set seat in a bedsitter room the two lived together.
Githinji said the body was taken to Meru 5 Five Hospital morgue.