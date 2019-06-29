Close

'POSSIBLE POLITICAL GIMMICK'

Assassination claims waste of time, says MP

Limuru MP tells residents to leave the issue for investigation by probing agencies

In Summary

• DCI Kinoti confirmed that Ruto had called him to investigate the meeting at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi. 

• Mwathi said leaders from Central region have embarked on serious talks on how to develop the region. 

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
29 June 2019 - 00:00
Limuru MP Peter Mwathi and by director of education James Murage on June 27 at Kamandura Girls' during Standard 8 pupils' motivational talk
'MATTER UNDER PROB'E: Limuru MP Peter Mwathi and by director of education James Murage on June 27 at Kamandura Girls' during Standard 8 pupils' motivational talk
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi has urged residents not to centre too much on the ongoing debate on whether there were CSs who were plotting to eliminate DP William Ruto.

The legislator said they have left the issue to the DCI George Kinoti to investigate and establish if those claims were true or political gimmick.

"One might waste a lot of time in the debate. The matter is being investigated by the correct agents," he said.

On Monday, CS's Peter Munya (Trade), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Sicily Kariuki (Health) were summoned at Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road after the DP claimed the meetings they held were endangering his life.

Kinoti confirmed that Ruto had called him to investigate the meeting at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi.

Kinoti also said they have launched investigations, saying they cannot disregard that report.

However, Mwathi said leaders from Central region have embarked on serious talks on how to develop the region which seems to have been left behind, as well as support President Uhuru Kenyatta's government achieve its Big Four agenda.

"The issue has been debated too much and everyone is eager to know what is unfolding. However, the DCI has taken it over, and everything will be known soon," he said. 

"However, all I know is, leaders and government officials are working so hard to ensure development is felt on the ground and they can meet at any time and anywhere in the country since there is freedom."

The MP was speaking at Kamandura Girls' High School on Thursday during a motivational day for six primary KCPE candidates who were accompanied by their parents.

He was accompanied by Limuru director of education James Murage, curriculum standard officer Millicent Gathumbi, headteachers and senior teachers.

Among the schools who attended the event included Limuru Town, Manguo, Limuru Model, Kamandura, Kamirithu and Tharuni primary schools.

Gathumbi said the aim was to ensure the candidates face the upcoming national exam with confidence.

She said the efforts they are working on will see a rise in the subcounty mean score which was 248 last year to 268 this year.

"We are so happy to announce to you that was expect our mean score this year to rise by 20 points," she said.

Mwathi urged parents and schools' boards of management to support the strategies being implemented by the government and leaders to ensure the children benefit from quality education.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

News
News
News
