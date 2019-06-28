World Bank grants 22 counties Sh4 billion for projects

County governments will on Sunday receive Sh4 billion from the World Bank to implement development projects in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda.

Speaking at that launch of the disbursement of the grants at Nairobi on Thursday, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa congratulated the 22 counties that will benefit from the programme.

They include Makueni, Kiambu, Kakamega, Mombasa, Nyandarua, Mandera, Kisii, Meru, Nyeri, Bungoma, Narok, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Kilifi and Baringo.

Others are Wajir, Busia, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Marsabit, Trans Nzoia and Kajiado.

The counties were selected using the annual capacity and performance assessment under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

This year, 22 counties up from 13 last year qualified for the annual grant.

In the last three years, the bank has released Sh6.5 billion to the government of which counties have received Sh4.1 billion.

"The projects to be financed will be identified from the County Integrated Development Plan in line with the Big Four agenda. Implementation of these projects should take into consideration environmental and social safeguards," Wamalwa said.

Nyandarua was awarded the best performer this year kicking out Busia county from last year.

Despite being the best performer, it will receive Sh254 million, a drop from the Sh283 million it received last year.

Makueni will take home the highest payout (Sh296 million), an improvement from Sh168 million they received last year.

Kiambu will receive the second highest payout (Sh289 million), followed by Kakamega (Sh262 million) and Mombasa (Sh259 million).

There was increased uptake by arid and semi-arid counties with Elgeyo Marakwet receiving Sh169 million, Baringo (Sh138 million), Kajiado (Sh66 million), Kilifi (Sh153 million), Marsabit (Sh96 million), Mandera (Sh235 million), Narok (Sh185 million) and Wajir (Sh112 million).

Kajiado will receive the least amount followed by Trans Nzoia (Sh95 million) and Marsabit (Sh96 million).

The CS said the majority of the counties failed to qualify for the grant this year due to challenges in financial management as indicated in the audit reports.

He urged counties to exercise the prudent application of public resources and adopt an inclusive approach involving county executive and assemblies in planning and implementing the programme.

A representative from the World Bank, however, urged the county governments to complete initiated projects and enhance compliance with government regulations before initiating the projects.

The bank lauded projects such as the fish market at Busia, the potato plant in Nyandarau, the grain factory at Makueni and the completion of Wangige Hospital in Kiambu.

Some of the challenges identified include delays in carrying out assessments and grant allocations and disbursements.

