UoN council sends Mbithi on leave to make way for recruitment of VC

The University of Nairobi Council has rejected vice chancellor Peter Mbithi's bid for direct appoinment for a second term.

The council, chaired by Julia Ojiambo, urged Mbithi to go on leave effective July 6 as the recruitment process gets started.

Through a letter on June 26, the Council said an amendment to the Universities Act demands that appointment be based on a competitive process rather than through recommendation.

Nonetheless, the Council has given him the green light to apply for the job.

Mbithi had written to the Council on May 19 requesting them to consider appointing him for the second term.

The Council assured Mbithi he will enjoy his benefits while on leave.

The UoN Council 'lauded' Mbithi for his services.

Earlier this year, then Education CS Amina Mohamed appointed four deputy vice chancellors to the varsity which was protested by the Council.

The Council said she ignored the names it recommended.

University of Nairobi lecturers defended their appointment, saying they should assume office immediately.

The DVCs are Prof Mohamud Jama (Finance, Planning and Development), Prof William Ogara (Human Resource and Administration), Prof Lydia Njenga (Research, Production and Extension) and Prof Julius Ogengo (Academic Affairs).