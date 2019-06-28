Close

UoN council sends Mbithi on leave to make way for recruitment of VC

In Summary

• VC Mbithi had written to the Council on May 19 requesting them to consider appointing him for the second term.

• The Council has further assured him that he will still be enjoying his terms and benefits while on leave.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
28 June 2019 - 14:59
On the spot: University of Nairobi VC Peter Mbithi in his office on February 16 last year.
On the spot: University of Nairobi VC Peter Mbithi in his office on February 16 last year.

The University of Nairobi Council has rejected vice chancellor Peter Mbithi's bid for direct appoinment for a second term.

The  council, chaired by Julia Ojiambo, urged Mbithi to go on leave effective July 6 as the recruitment process gets started.

Through a letter on June 26, the Council said an amendment to the Universities Act demands that appointment be based on a competitive process rather than through recommendation.

Nonetheless, the Council has given him the green light to apply for the job.

Mbithi had written to the Council on May 19 requesting them to consider appointing him for the second term.

The Council assured Mbithi he will enjoy his benefits while on leave.

The UoN Council 'lauded' Mbithi for his services.

Earlier this year, then Education CS Amina Mohamed appointed four deputy vice chancellors to the varsity which was protested by the Council.

The Council said she ignored the names it recommended. 

University of Nairobi lecturers defended their appointment, saying they should assume office immediately.

The DVCs are Prof Mohamud Jama (Finance, Planning and Development), Prof William Ogara (Human Resource and Administration), Prof Lydia Njenga (Research, Production and Extension) and Prof Julius Ogengo (Academic Affairs). 

More:

UoN dons back new deputy vice chancellors appointed by Amina

University of Nairobi lecturers have backed the appointment of four deputy vice chancellors by Education CS Amina Mohamed.They want the four to ...
News
4 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
28 June 2019 - 14:59

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Finally, a solution to sex-for-fish trade
    10h ago Big Read

  3. Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time this month
    1d ago World

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

  5. How not to rely on China for fish supply
    11h ago Big Read

Latest Videos