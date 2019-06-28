Tout charged with beating up rival over passenger

A matatu tout was yesterday charged with attacking and beating up a driver who overtook his vehicle and picked up a passenger for whom he had booked a seat.

Kennedy Wanyoike was charged before Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto where he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He is said to have committed the offence on July 25 along Mbagathi road in Nairobi.

It is alleged that the accused was angered by the complainant's actions and then directed his driver to overtake the complainant's vehicle.

He then quickly came out of it, pulled the complainant out and beat him up, causing him injuries on the lips.

Yesterday he told the court that he always does his job peacefully.

He said that he never assaulted the complainant and requested for lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh 50,00 and a cash bail for Sh10,000.

The matter will be heard on April 29 and be mentioned on July 12.

(Edited by O. Owino)