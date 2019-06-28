Starehe MP Jaguar detained for 3 working days

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi 'Jaguar' will remain in police custody for three more working days.

During the ruling on Friday, Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko said two weeks asked by the DCI for investigation is too long.

The magistrate has directed that the MP should be held at Kileleshwa police station until Tuesday next week.

His detention has been based on the application by the prosecution that he could interfere with witnesses in the case if released on bail adding that the MP will be detained to facilitate investigations.

"It is a just reason because investigations must be facilitated. He will be detained in interest of security and the larger public," Magistrate Sinkiyan said.

Embakassi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi businessman Paul Kobia, musician Ringtone Apoko turned up to show their solidarity with Jaguar.

Jaguar spent his second night at the Kileleshwa police cells awaiting today's ruling.

Jaguar is accused of making xenophobic remarks in a video that went viral on social media, the MP was captured threatening to invade premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD which is within his constituency.

The MP spent the night at the Kileleshwa police cells even as Kenya officially wrote to Tanzania to disown xenophobic remarks attributed to Jaguar's remarks.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Dar es Salam Dan Kazungu confirmed that his mission had been contacted on Tuesday after the issue was discussed in Tanzanian parliament.

The police picked the MP outside Parliament Buildings and drove off with him to Nairobi Area DCI offices at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Jaguar had issued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i with a 24-hour ultimatum to deport all Chinese nationals and other foreigners carrying out businesses in Gikomba .

Jaguar also talked about people from Tanzania, Uganda and China, accusing them of dominating Nairobi markets and competing with the locals.