Police constable arrested by DCI over robberies

A police constable was on Thursday evening arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of Kenya for connections to robberies.

According to the DCI, Collins Wanjala and his 'accomplice' Paul Kea Origi, a former Administration Police officer were nabbed while driving.

The DCI officers also recovered handcuffs and tear gas canisters from the two.

According to the police, this is not the first time the supposed protectors of crime have been caught committing the robberies.