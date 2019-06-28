Nyakach students get Sh13m bursary cash

Over 3,000 students from Nyakach sub-county have received a total of Sh13 million in bursaries, area Constituency Development Fund manager Silvance Ochola has said.

“We have strived to offer bursaries to deserving students despite high number of applicants. We will continue to increase the amount to cater for more students to cushion their parents from increased fees load,” he said.

Each of the learners received Sh4,100 from the constituency kitty, Ochola said.

The disbursements come barely three months after another Sh15 million was released to college and university students.

Ochola, who spoke on Friday at NGCDF offices in Pap Onditi, appealed to the successful applicants to work hard and improve their performances.

“You must work hard and be disciplined to achieve your dreams. We will continue to support vulnerable students to accomplish their visions,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)